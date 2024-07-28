Hyderabad News | Road Collapse in Goshamahal Causes DCM Van to Overturn

Hyderabad: In a sudden incident, a road in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad, specifically in Chankawadi, collapsed, leading to the overturning of a DCM van.

Following the incident, traffic on the affected road was halted. Fortunately, there were no casualties as there was no one near the vehicle at the time, preventing a major accident.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.

The road collapse has caused severe traffic congestion, and police are making every effort to restore the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the collapse of the newly constructed road has instilled fear among the local residents.