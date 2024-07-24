Hyderabad News | Staff Celebrates Bonalu, Leaving Patients Waiting in Nampally Area Hospital (Video)

Hyderabad: Patients at the Nampally Area Hospital in Hyderabad were left waiting for medical attention as hospital staff were busy participating in the Bonalu festival celebrations. The festival, an important religious event in Telangana, is celebrated under government patronage.

Eyewitnesses reported that nearly 100 patients were waiting for treatment, but doctors and hospital staff were absent from their posts, engrossed in the festivities. A video of the hospital staff celebrating Bonalu has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and concern.

One patient, Ramya, shared her frustration, “We understand that Bonalu is a significant festival, but it is unacceptable for hospital staff to neglect their duties. People come here in need of urgent care, and they should be the priority.”

Patients were waiting for doctors and Hospital Staff for treatment, but they were busy in the #Bonalu festival, in a govt hospital in #Nampally #Hyderabad.pic.twitter.com/PVBo7Crnsc — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 23, 2024

The hospital management has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. However, public sentiment is clear: while cultural and religious celebrations are important, they should not interfere with essential services, especially in a government hospital where many depend on timely and efficient medical care.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident to ensure that such disruptions do not occur in the future. The balance between cultural traditions and professional responsibilities remains a critical discussion point as the community navigates these issues.

As the Bonalu festival continues, it is hoped that hospitals and other essential services will find a way to honor their commitments without compromising on their responsibilities to the public.