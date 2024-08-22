Hyderabad News | TGSPDCL Engineer Arrested for Demanding Bribe in Saroor Nagar

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on corruption, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested T. Ram Mohan, Deputy Engineer (Technical) in the Superintendent Engineer (Operations) office of TGSPDCL in Saroor Nagar, on Friday. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 18,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was allegedly demanded by Ram Mohan to forward applications to higher officials for the installation of a transformer and the shifting of two power lines from one location to another. The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the ACB, which set up a trap to catch the officer.

ACB officials conducted the operation swiftly, arresting Ram Mohan with the bribe money in his possession. Following the arrest, further investigations are underway to uncover any additional instances of corruption in the office.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of corruption within government offices and underscores the importance of vigilance and accountability in public services. The ACB has urged citizens to report any such demands for bribes and assured strict action against corrupt officials.