Hyderabad News | Traffic Restrictions in Amberpet Due to Flyover Construction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions between Amberpet and Golnaka due to the construction of a flyover.

These restrictions will come into effect starting Wednesday and will remain until the completion of the construction work.

According to the traffic advisory, the general vehicular traffic from 6 Number Junction to Golnaka will not be permitted and will be redirected towards Zinda Tilismath. However, vehicles traveling from Golnaka towards 6 Number Junction will not face any diversions and can proceed as usual.

Additionally, RTC buses coming from NCC Gate towards 6 Number Junction will be diverted at Tilak Nagar X Road towards the Fever Hospital to avoid the construction zone.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urge commuters to plan their routes accordingly and follow the diversions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the construction period. Further updates and advisories will be provided as the construction progresses.