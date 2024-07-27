Hyderabad News | Two Arrested for Rs 3.25 Crore Stanford University Admission Scam

Hyderabad: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Police of Cyberabad arrested two individuals for cheating to the tune of Rs 3.25 crore under the pretence of providing admission for undergraduate studies at Stanford University, California, USA.

Based on a complaint, the EOW arrested Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha of Madhapur, according to a police statement issued on Saturday.

Previously, Paladugu Raghuram was involved in a cheating case registered at Kukatpally Police station U/s 420, 465, 467, 468 IPC.

The accused, Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha, allegedly deceived the complainant, Chatla Sanjeev Kumar of Madhapur, by promising to secure admission for his son to Stanford University, California, USA.

To perpetrate the fraud, the accused created fake admission documents for Stanford University and collected Rs 3.25 crore from the complainant.

The accused fabricated a character named Sumanth, leading the complainant to believe that Sumanth worked at the White House, USA, and would assist in securing undergraduate admission.

To reinforce the deception, Raghuram used a different SIM card and created WhatsApp chats to simulate conversations with Sumanth regarding the admission process.

They further misled the complainant by claiming that Raghuram had visited the USA and met with Sumanth, while in reality, Raghuram and Sunitha had travelled to Mysore.

From Mysore, Raghuram conducted WhatsApp conversations, pretending to be in the USA and working on the admission process for the complainant’s son.