Hyderabad News | Wife Facilitates Husband’s Second Marriage to Her Sister

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident, a woman in Hyderabad’s Mahabubabad district facilitated her husband’s second marriage. The wedding took place at the Bhakta Markandeya Temple.

According to details, Dasari Naresh from Agam Pally village in Chinna Gudur Mandal had been married to Sarita for several years, and the couple has a son and a daughter. Naresh expressed his interest in marrying Sandhya, his mentally challenged sister-in-law. When Sarita learned of Naresh’s feelings, she agreed to the marriage.

Sarita convinced both families to support the union, and the wedding was conducted in their presence. The news of a wife arranging her husband’s second marriage quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

When asked about her decision, Sarita stated, “My husband likes Sandhya, and she is mentally challenged. She is like a child, and I will take care of her as one.”

Before the wedding, Sandhya’s brother-in-law attempted to stop the marriage by calling the police via the emergency Dial 100 service. Police arrived at the temple and checked the bride’s Aadhaar card. After confirming that Sandhya was an adult and consented to the marriage, they allowed the ceremony to proceed and expressed displeasure towards the person who made the call. The wedding then continued as planned.