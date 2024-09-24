Hyderabad News | Woman Murdered During Robbery at Home in Dundigal

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in the outskirts of Hyderabad, a woman was killed during a robbery at her home in Dundigal late on Monday night. The police have identified the victim as A. Sharda, a resident of Sri Vamshi Residency in Mallampet, Dundigal.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Sharda’s son, Vinay, left for work on Monday morning, leaving his mother alone at home. Later that evening, when Vinay tried to contact his mother over the phone, she did not respond. Growing concerned, he reached out to their neighbors, who then discovered Sharda’s lifeless body inside the house.

Police believe unknown individuals broke into the house, looted valuables, and killed Sharda during the robbery. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, as residents expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime in the area. Police teams are examining evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the perpetrators.