Hyderabad: One Killed, Two Injured as Speeding Car Mounts the Footpath

One person was killed, and two others were injured when a speeding car lost control and mounted the footpath near Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Fouzia Farhana25 January 2025 - 14:56
Driver Flees the Scene

The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Police were promptly alerted and arrived at the location to investigate the incident.

Injured Transported to Hospital

The injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway, according to the police.

Investigation Ongoing

The police are working to identify the driver and understand the circumstances leading to the accident. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

