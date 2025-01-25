Hyderabad: One Killed, Two Injured as Speeding Car Mounts the Footpath
One person was killed, and two others were injured when a speeding car lost control and mounted the footpath near Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.
Driver Flees the Scene
The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Police were promptly alerted and arrived at the location to investigate the incident.
Injured Transported to Hospital
The injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway, according to the police.
Investigation Ongoing
The police are working to identify the driver and understand the circumstances leading to the accident. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.