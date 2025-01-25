Hyderabad: Plot Auction at Kukatpally Housing Board Witnesses Heavy Bidding Amid Court Dispute

Hyderabad witnessed intense competition on Friday, January 24, as the state government conducted the first phase of its auction for open plots in the western division of the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB). Despite heavy police presence and ongoing legal challenges, 23 out of the 24 plots put up for auction were sold.

The bids for the plots ranged from Rs 1.50 lakh per square yard to a maximum of Rs 1.85 lakh per square yard, reflecting the high demand for these prime real estate locations. The auction attracted enthusiastic participation, with numerous individuals presenting demand drafts to secure their bids.

Legal Controversy Surrounding the Auction

The auction, however, faced resistance from residents of Phase-15, who approached the Telangana High Court to halt the sale. The petitioners argued that the plots were being sold in violation of regulations, pointing out that part of the auctioned land was intended for road widening. The advocate representing the residents claimed that officials converted 10 feet of the proposed road, originally planned to expand from 80 to 100 feet, into plots for sale.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar, presiding over the case, questioned Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy about whether 10% of the 54.29 acres of the total layout, which is mandated to be reserved for greenery, had been preserved. The advocate general assured the court that the designated land for greenery had already been handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Although the court allowed the government to proceed with the auction, it directed that the allotment of the sold plots would remain subject to further court orders.

Details of the Auction

The state government plans to auction a total of 73 plots across three phases, covering a cumulative area of 4,880.98 square yards.

First Phase: On January 24, 24 plots ranging from 6.11 square yards to 290 square yards in Phases 5, 8, 9, and 15 of KPHB were auctioned, totaling 3,040.16 square yards.

On January 24, 24 plots ranging from 6.11 square yards to 290 square yards in Phases 5, 8, 9, and 15 of KPHB were auctioned, totaling 3,040.16 square yards. Second Phase: Scheduled for January 30, the auction will include 7 plots measuring 566.09 square yards in Gachibowli, Balaji Nagar, and Bharat Nagar.

Scheduled for January 30, the auction will include 7 plots measuring 566.09 square yards in Gachibowli, Balaji Nagar, and Bharat Nagar. Third Phase: On February 5, 42 plots spanning 1,274.71 square yards in Raviryal of Maheshwaram mandal will go under the hammer.

The auction is part of the state government’s effort to generate revenue through the sale of valuable real estate. However, the legal disputes surrounding the process may pose challenges for the final allotment of the plots.

Future Proceedings

The court’s decision on the ongoing case will determine the fate of the auctioned plots, particularly those in Phase-15. With legal, administrative, and public interest at stake, the case is likely to set a precedent for how government land auctions are handled in the future.

Stay tuned for updates as the auction progresses and the court delivers its final verdict.