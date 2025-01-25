Actor Mamta Kulkarni Renounces Worldly Life, becomes ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri’ and Joins Kinnar Akhara: Video

Actor Mamta Kulkarni renounces her worldly life at the Maha Kumbh, embracing a spiritual path as ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri.’ Watch the video of her transformation and spiritual initiation.

Mahakumbh: After a celebrated career in the film industry, actor Mamta Kulkarni has taken a monumental step in her life by renouncing worldly pleasures and embracing spirituality. On Friday, she assumed a new identity, ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri,’ during a spiritual ceremony at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, marking a dramatic transformation from her former life in the limelight to a dedicated ascetic path.

Spiritual Journey and ‘Sanyas’ at Kinnar Akhara

Kulkarni, 52, who had enthralled audiences in various roles over the years, arrived at the Kinnar Akhara at Maha Kumbh to undergo her ‘sanyas’ (renunciation) and was given the name ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri.’ The process included performing the sacred ritual of ‘Pind Daan,’ followed by a ‘pattabhishek’ (consecration ceremony) conducted by the Kinnar Akhara.

She met with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, leader of the Kinnar Akhara, and sought his blessings. Kulkarni also met Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), before taking a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Sarasvati rivers, in keeping with the traditions of the Kumbh Mela.

Also Read: Thalapathy 69: First Look and Title to Be Unveiled on Republic Day

Embracing the Path of Asceticism

Following her initiation into sanyas, Kulkarni spoke to reporters about her spiritual journey. She recalled that she began her penance (‘tapasya’) in the year 2000 and had been pursuing her spiritual practices under the guidance of Guru Shri Chaitanya Gagan Giri at Kupoli Ashram. Reflecting on her decision to choose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as her ‘pattaguru,’ Kulkarni expressed gratitude for the guidance she had received from Tripathi, calling him a ‘direct form of Ardhnaareshwar.’

“Today, Maa Shakti guided me, and I have chosen Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as my guru. It is my good fortune to be part of this holy moment of the Maha Kumbh,” said Kulkarni. She also spoke of her preparations to become a Mahamandaleshwar, a prestigious title given to spiritual leaders who lead religious and social activities.

Spiritual Title and Rituals

The process to attain the title of Mahamandaleshwar is rigorous and involves deep spiritual practice. Mahant Balak Das, Peethadhishwar of Patalpuri Math, explained that the journey requires 12 years of dedication, chanting 1,25,000 Ram Japas, and following a disciplined routine, including strict penance. Kulkarni confirmed that she had cleared all the necessary rituals and examinations to earn this title, which signifies a deep commitment to spiritual service.

Kulkarni’s transition into the spiritual fold has raised some eyebrows, with some fans expressing concerns that she might return to her Bollywood career. However, Kulkarni assured that her decision was in line with her spiritual calling. “I will do whatever the Gods wish. My fans may be upset, but I have chosen the path of Sanatan Dharma,” she said.

VIDEO | Actor Mamta Kulkarni consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara. Earlier today, she took 'sanyas' under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' and will be consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/K0pz9ZkpCx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2025

Joining the Kinnar Akhara

The Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Maa) confirmed Kulkarni’s association with the akhara. Kulkarni has been connected with Juna Akhara for the last two years but recently came into contact with Kinnar Akhara. Her induction into the akhara has been supported by the saints, who view her dedication to spirituality with respect.

The grand consecration ceremony, marking her official initiation into the ascetic order, is expected to be held at the Kinnar Akhara camp, where other saints and devotees will witness her commitment to spiritual service.

With this move, Kulkarni joins the ranks of revered Mahamandaleshwars, who are considered spiritual leaders committed to religious discourse and social upliftment. Her renouncement of worldly life at such a prominent event as the Maha Kumbh highlights her commitment to a path of peace, devotion, and service.