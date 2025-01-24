Thalapathy 69: First Look and Title to Be Unveiled on Republic Day

Chennai: Fans of Tamil superstar Vijay are in for a treat as the much-anticipated first look and title of his upcoming film, tentatively referred to as #Thalapathy69, will be revealed on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. The announcement was made by the film’s production house, KVN Productions, on Friday.

Taking to their official social media handle on X, the makers shared:

“Update oda vandhurkom (We have come with an update) 69% completed. #Thalapathy69FirstLookOnJan26.”

Vijay’s Last Film Before Politics

#Thalapathy69 has garnered immense buzz as it marks Vijay’s last film before he transitions into full-time politics. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, hoping the actor reconsiders his decision to leave cinema after this project.

Stellar Cast and Crew

The film, directed by H. Vinoth, boasts a star-studded cast:

Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

as the female lead. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

in a pivotal role. Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju and Tamil stars Gautham Vasudev Menon , Priyamani , and Prakash Raj in key roles.

and Tamil stars , , and in key roles. Music composition by the celebrated Anirudh Ravichander.

Industry insiders suggest that the film could hit theaters in October 2025 or during the Pongal festival in 2026, though the makers have yet to confirm the official release date.

Speculation on Plot

Speculations are rife that #Thalapathy69 might be a Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. Reports indicate that Vijay was impressed by the film and approached its director, Anil Ravipudi, for a Tamil remake. However, there has been no official confirmation from the team.

Expectations Skyrocket

With its high-profile cast, Vijay’s star power, and the added significance of being his final film, #Thalapathy69 is expected to set new records at the box office.

Stay tuned for updates on Thalapathy 69, as fans gear up for the Republic Day reveal of the first look and title.