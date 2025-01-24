Trump Calls for ‘Immediate’ Talks with Putin to End Russia-Ukraine War

Washington: US President Donald Trump has urged for “immediate” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace agreement and bring an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump stated that he believes Russia “should want to make a deal” to end the conflict, describing it as one of the deadliest wars since World War II.

During an Oval Office signing ceremony, President Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “I think from what I hear, Putin would like to see me. We’ll meet as soon as we can. I’d meet immediately. Every day we don’t meet, soldiers are being killed in the battlefield.” He expressed concern over the high number of casualties, noting that millions of lives have been lost as a result of the conflict.

Trump’s Urgency for Peace

In his remarks, Trump stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine has created a “killing field” where “beautiful, young people are being shot on the battlefield.” He underscored the catastrophic toll the war has taken on soldiers from both Russia and Ukraine, adding, “I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended.” Trump highlighted the devastating human cost of the war, particularly the daily casualties in both countries.

While addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said, “Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway.” He reiterated that millions of soldiers are dying, and emphasized the importance of stopping the bloodshed. “Nobody has seen anything like it since World War II,” Trump remarked.

Trump on Ukraine and Russia’s Losses

When questioned about the potential for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump pointed out the heavy casualties on both sides of the conflict, saying, “He’s lost a lot of soldiers, and so has Russia. But Russia has lost more.”

Earlier this week, Trump had posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, stating that he would impose high tariffs and sanctions on Russia if President Putin does not take action to end the war in Ukraine.

Peace Efforts and Trump’s Diplomacy

Trump’s comments on peace talks come as the Russia-Ukraine war nears its fourth year, with the death toll and injuries mounting. According to UK Defense Ministry assessments, Russia’s incremental territorial gains on the frontlines have led to daily casualties, with estimates nearing 700,000 total casualties. US officials have previously estimated that approximately 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with nearly twice that number wounded.

Despite his previous vow to end the war on his first day in office, Trump has not been able to secure peace thus far. However, he remains optimistic about bringing an end to the conflict and has expressed a desire to meet with President Putin in person. Trump also indicated that he would seek the assistance of Chinese President Xi Jinping to help secure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

While speaking in the Oval Office, Trump also commented critically on Putin’s leadership, saying the Russian president is “not doing so well,” a departure from the more complimentary rhetoric Trump has often used about the Russian leader.