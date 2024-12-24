Hyderabad Orders 1.57 Crore Biryanis in 2024: Swiggy’s Food Trends Reveal Unmatched Love!

Department of Food and Public Distributionhttps://dfpd.gov.in

The love for biryani in Hyderabad has reached new heights in 2024! According to Swiggy’s annual food trends report, “How India Swiggy’d,” Hyderabad Orders 1.57 Crore Biryanis in 2024, with an incredible average of 34 biryanis ordered every minute. Here’s an in-depth look at how Hyderabad’s culinary preferences stood out this year.

Hyderabad Orders 1.57 Crore Biryanis in 2024 Obsession

Chicken biryani: The undisputed favorite among Hyderabadis, a whopping 97.21 lakh plates were ordered this year. This means an astounding 21 chicken biryanis were ordered every single minute!

Interesting highlights:

A dedicated foodie spent Rs 18,840 in a single order for 60 biryanis.

in a single order for 60 biryanis. First-time Swiggy users joined the biryani craze by ordering a total of 4,46,000 chicken biryanis .

. During the cricket frenzy of the T20 World Cup, Hyderabadis amped up their biryani orders, reaching 8,69,000 plates of chicken biryani during the tournament.

Beyond Biryani: Other Culinary Favorites

While biryani dominated the charts, Hyderabad’s foodies also explored other delicious options:

Pizza parties: Hyderabad’s love for pizza was evident with one individual spending Rs 30,563 on a single order.

Hyderabad’s love for pizza was evident with one individual spending on a single order. Shawarma: The city topped the charts for chicken shawarma consumption.

The city topped the charts for chicken shawarma consumption. Snacks: Chicken rolls and chicken nuggets closely followed as popular snack choices.

Breakfast Trends: The Rise of Dosa

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Hyderabadis ensured their mornings started with their favorite comfort food—dosa.

Onion dosa: Hyderabad claimed the #1 spot in India for onion dosa consumption during breakfast hours.

Hyderabad claimed the for onion dosa consumption during breakfast hours. Classic dosa: Even the plain version wasn’t far behind, with 17.54 lakh orders recorded for non-onion dosa variants.

Key Takeaways from Swiggy’s Report

Biryani rules the city: From regular weekdays to festive celebrations and cricket matches, biryani remains the soul food of Hyderabad. Big spenders: Hyderabad foodies don’t hold back, as reflected in their extravagant orders like the Rs 18,840 biryani feast. Diverse tastes: While biryani dominates, the city’s love for global cuisines like pizza and local staples like dosa highlight its culinary versatility. First-timers embrace biryani: The growing number of first-time Swiggy users choosing chicken biryani showcases its universal appeal.

Why Hyderabad’s Love for Biryani is Unmatched

Biryani is more than just a dish in Hyderabad; it’s a cultural symbol. With its aromatic rice, succulent meat, and rich flavors, it’s no surprise that biryani continues to dominate food trends year after year. Whether it’s the traditional dum biryani or a quick-order variant, the city’s passion for this dish is unparalleled.

Fun Facts: Did You Know?

Hyderabad orders more biryanis than most cities in India combined!

The busiest time for biryani orders is typically during weekends and major cricket matches.

Swiggy’s data reveals that biryani’s popularity cuts across all demographics, from young professionals to families.

Swiggy’s Role in Revolutionizing Food Delivery

Swiggy has played a significant role in bringing convenience to Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts. With features like:

Real-time tracking: Ensuring fresh biryani reaches your doorstep promptly.

Ensuring fresh biryani reaches your doorstep promptly. Diverse options: From street food to gourmet meals, Swiggy offers something for everyone.

From street food to gourmet meals, Swiggy offers something for everyone. Exclusive deals: Making it easier for customers to indulge in their favorite dishes without breaking the bank.

Final Thoughts

Hyderabad’s love affair with biryani is a testament to its rich culinary heritage and the city’s ever-growing appetite for delicious food. As 2024 comes to a close, one thing is clear: biryani is not just a meal; it’s an emotion for Hyderabadis.