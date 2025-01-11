Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Gold Flake Cigarettes Racket, One Arrested

Hyderabad police have arrested one person and busted an illegal racket involving counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes. Seizing 6,600 fake cigarette packets worth Rs 11.22 lakh, the operation highlights a crackdown on smuggling and counterfeit goods.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have successfully uncovered a counterfeit cigarette racket selling fake Gold Flake cigarettes. One individual has been arrested in connection with the illegal operation, and a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes has been seized.

Police Seize 6,600 Fake Cigarette Packets Worth Rs 11.22 Lakh

Acting on reliable information, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) and Shahinayathgunj Police carried out a raid at a godown-cum-kirana shop named “Sri Ram Agars” located in Begum Bazar. During the operation, police seized 6,600 fake cigarette packets valued at Rs 11.22 lakh from the shop.

Accused Arrested: Kamal Kishore Agarwal

The arrested individual, Kamal Kishore Agarwal, a 50-year-old native of Rajasthan, had been residing in Hyderabad for several years. Police revealed that Kamal had been operating a kirana store in Begum Bazar and had been involved in procuring counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes from smuggling agents in Delhi for the past two months. These fake cigarettes were then stored at his shop and sold to pan vendors and small retail stores at inflated prices.

Health Risks of Fake Cigarettes

The counterfeit cigarettes, designed to mimic genuine Gold Flake brands, contain low-quality tobacco, posing significant health risks to consumers. Authorities have expressed concern over the widespread sale of such illicit products in the market.

Further Investigation Underway

The seized items and the arrested individual have been handed over to the Shahinayathgunj Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. The police are continuing their efforts to trace the source and distribution network of these fake cigarettes.