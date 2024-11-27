Hyderabad Police Bust Ganja Smuggling Racket: 9 Kg of Contraband Seized in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Hyderabad Police arrested a Banjara Hills resident, Santosh Kumar (25), for smuggling 9 kg of ganja. The Commissioner’s Task Force team, acting on a tipoff, apprehended the accused and seized the contraband on Wednesday.

The Arrest and Seizure

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Banjara Hills Road No. 14, was caught red-handed while carrying ganja. The arrest was made during a coordinated operation by the Commissioner’s Task Force.

According to DCP Task Force YVS Sudheendra, the accused transported the ganja from his native place in Odisha to Hyderabad and was actively selling it to local customers. The contraband, weighing 9 kilograms, has been seized, and further investigations are underway.

Buyers in Custody

The police also identified and detained seven individuals who had purchased ganja from Santosh. The buyers are currently under investigation to determine their level of involvement and the extent of the smuggling network.

Odisha-Hyderabad Ganja Smuggling Route

Preliminary investigations suggest that Santosh was part of a larger network using the Odisha-Hyderabad route to smuggle ganja. Odisha, known for its illegal cannabis cultivation in certain areas, is a key supplier to various cities across India. Hyderabad has recently seen an uptick in drug-related activities, prompting law enforcement to intensify their anti-drug operations.

The operation: How Police Caught the Smuggler

The arrest followed a detailed tipoff received by the Commissioner’s Task Force. Acting swiftly, the team set up surveillance and intercepted Santosh before he could distribute the ganja to his customers.

“Our team is committed to curbing drug smuggling in the city. This seizure is a step forward in breaking the supply chain and identifying larger networks,” said DCP YVS Sudheendra.

Impact on the Community

Banjara Hills, an upscale neighborhood in Hyderabad, has recently been in the spotlight for drug-related offenses. Residents expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of drug smuggling and the risk it poses to young individuals.

Community leaders and anti-drug activists have called for stricter vigilance and awareness programs to combat the growing menace of narcotics.

Legal Consequences for the Accused

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, smuggling and possession of ganja is a serious offense. If convicted, Santosh Kumar and his buyers could face:

10 to 20 years of imprisonment

Fines up to ₹2 lakh or more

The police are working to trace other members of the network and determine the source of the contraband.

Hyderabad Police’s Anti-Drug Drive

This arrest is part of a broader crackdown by Hyderabad Police to eliminate drug trafficking in the city. Recent operations have led to multiple seizures and arrests, targeting both local distributors and interstate suppliers.

Also Read | TSDCA Seizes Antibiotics Worth Rs 1.33 Crore in Major Export Scam at Hyderabad Facility

Recent Seizures Include:

20 kg of ganja from a smuggling ring in Old City. Cocaine bust at a posh nightclub in Jubilee Hills. Marijuana farms dismantled on the city outskirts.

The authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activities to help in the fight against narcotics.

Awareness and Prevention Initiatives

To combat drug abuse, law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with NGOs, are planning to launch awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and local communities. These initiatives aim to educate young people about the dangers of drug use and the legal consequences of smuggling or consumption.

Conclusion

The arrest of Santosh Kumar and the seizure of 9 kg of ganja is a significant achievement in Hyderabad’s ongoing war against drugs. As the investigation unfolds, the police aim to dismantle the larger network and bring all culprits to justice.

With increased vigilance, community support, and strict enforcement of laws, Hyderabad is taking firm steps to curb the growing drug menace and ensure the safety and well-being of its residents