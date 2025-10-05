Hyderabad Police Commissioner advises women to be cautious in digital space

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has advised women to be cautious in the digital space and avoid sharing private photos or sensitive information online. He gave the advice while interacting with women entrepreneurs at Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Connect 2025 here. Sajjanar, who took over as the Police Commissioner last week, posted on ‘X’ on Sunday that he was delighted to interact with inspiring women entrepreneurs at JITO, calling them true symbols of resilience, leadership, and innovation that define today’s India.

“I shared how proud I am that nearly 50% of my team consists of women IPS officers who excel in dual roles every day — managing their homes and fulfilling their demanding professional duties with exceptional dedication and discipline. Women are a source of inspiration and strength for the entire world,” wrote the IPS officer. “However, I also reminded everyone to be cautious in the digital space. Avoid sharing private photos or sensitive information online, as these can be easily misused. Many women fall prey to online fraudsters who conceal their true identities,” said the top cop.

“Even after realising they have been deceived, some continue to communicate, which only increases their risk. Stay alert, verify before you trust, and let’s work together to make the digital world safer for everyone,” added the Police Commissioner. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 3 inaugurated JITCO Connect 2025, the three-day exhibition of networking, knowledge and entertainment.

With over 600 stalls and six grand arenas, the exhibition features Build Mart, Business Bay, Property Pavilion, Bridal Story, Lifestyle Lane, and AI & Startup Arena. The organisers called it a one-stop hub for business, innovation, fashion, lifestyle, and future technologies The event brought together over 50 eminent speakers from spiritual icons like Baba Ramdev and Kamlesh Patel (Dadaji) to cinema legend Boman Irani, cricket star Surya Kumar Yadav, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and several financial stalwarts.