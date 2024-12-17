Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sends Show-Cause Notice to Sandhya Theatre Over Stampede Incident

Hyderabad: An important development has taken place regarding the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued a show-cause notice to the theatre. The notice demands an explanation as to why the theatre’s license should not be revoked. The police commissioner has directed the theatre management to submit their explanation within the next 10 days.

The incident occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa-2, when hero Allu Arjun arrived for the film’s screening, and his fans became uncontrollable, leading to a stampede. As a result, a woman lost her life, and her son was hospitalized for treatment.

Also Read: Old City Metro Expansion: Hyderabad Collector Meets Property Owners, Finalizes Compensation

In addition, Police Commissioner CV Anand visited KIMS Hospital to inquire about the health of the severely injured child, Srithesh. He met with medical officials to discuss the child’s condition. Srithesh was injured during the Pushpa-2 premiere show on December 4.

Allu Arjun arrived at Sandhya Theatre at 9:30 PM for the Pushpa-2 premiere, and soon after, a large crowd of fans rushed into the theatre. Bhaskar, his wife Revathi, and their son Srithesh were also present. As soon as fans learned of Allu Arjun’s arrival, they became uncontrollable, and during the chaos, Srithesh fell. Revathi attempted to save her son, but both were trampled underfoot by the crowd.

The police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. Revathi was given CPR and rushed to DD Hospital, where she was declared dead. Srithesh was later shifted to KIMS Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case against both the theatre management and Allu Arjun. Several individuals, including Allu Arjun, have been arrested. However, Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.