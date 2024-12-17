Old City Metro Expansion: Hyderabad Collector Meets Property Owners, Finalizes Compensation

Hyderabad: In a significant development regarding the metro rail project in Hyderabad’s Old City, District Collector Sri Anudeep Durishetty, IAS, announced that compensation for properties affected by the project has been fixed at ₹81,000 per square yard. The decision was communicated during a meeting with property owners whose lands and structures fall within the metro rail alignment.

During the interaction, the collector assured the property owners of a transparent and fair process for compensation. He stated that the valuation was conducted after taking into account the current market rates and the socio-economic impact of the project.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

Compensation Rate Finalized: ₹81,000 per square yard has been determined as the compensation rate for the properties affected by the metro expansion. Clear Communication: The District Collector emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that no property owner faces undue hardship. Transparency in Process: All assessments and transactions will be conducted in a transparent manner, and property owners will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and verify calculations. Project’s Importance: The Collector highlighted the importance of the metro project in transforming connectivity in the Old City and improving the quality of life for its residents. Timeline for Disbursement: The compensation amounts will be disbursed promptly after all formalities, including verification and documentation, are completed.

The affected property owners expressed mixed reactions during the meeting. While some welcomed the fixed compensation rate, others voiced concerns about whether the amount would adequately cover their relocation and rehabilitation expenses.

The Old City metro rail project is a crucial component of Hyderabad’s urban transportation development, aimed at decongesting traffic and providing seamless connectivity. However, it has also faced delays due to land acquisition challenges and opposition from some quarters.

The District Collector reassured stakeholders that the government is committed to balancing the city’s development needs with the rights and well-being of its residents. Additional support mechanisms for relocation and rehabilitation are also being considered for the affected families and businesses.

The meeting concluded with the collector inviting feedback from property owners to address any grievances and ensure a smooth implementation of the project.