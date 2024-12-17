Akbaruddin Owaisi Blasts Govt Over Fee Reimbursement Delays (Video)

Hyderabad: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has warned the government that if pending fee reimbursement amounts are not cleared, the AIMIM will not remain silent. He stated that the pending dues from the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh were cleared by the BRS government, and now it is the responsibility of the Congress government to settle the pending dues left by the BRS government.

During the Zero Hour session in the Legislative Assembly, MLA Owaisi raised the issue of fee reimbursement. He pointed out that the non-disbursement of funds is causing severe hardships to SC, ST, BC, and minority students. Both students and college management are facing significant losses due to this issue. Each year, approximately 7 lakh students are affected by the delay in releasing these funds.

He explained that due to the non-payment of fee reimbursement, colleges are withholding certificates from students. College administrations are running their operations by collecting fees directly from the students. The delay in clearing dues has left around 20 lakh students in distress and caused financial strain on 4 lakh teaching staff, who are not receiving their salaries on time. Owaisi urged the government not to neglect this issue.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces New Ration Cards to Be Issued After Sankranti

The MLA further highlighted that many colleges are on the verge of closure because of the delay in payments. He criticized the government for not releasing a single rupee in the past year and for failing to disburse overseas scholarships as well. He called it a “burning issue” and pleaded with the government to at least release partial funds immediately.

“Why are you playing with the lives of students? Ministers should stop merely making notes and start taking action,” said Owaisi. He insisted that the Congress government must not ignore this matter and should release the funds without further delay. “Clearing fee reimbursement is the government’s responsibility,” he asserted, warning that the AIMIM will stage protests if the dues are not paid. He also called for support from all political parties to address the issue.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA Harish Rao attempted to speak on the matter but was denied the microphone by the Speaker.