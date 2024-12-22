Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Bouncers, Private Bodyguards, and Agencies: Strict Action Against Misconduct: Video

Hyderabad: In a recent incident at Sandhya Theater, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand addressed the reckless behaviour of bouncers who were seen pushing the public, police, and others.

“In the recent incident of Sandhya Theater, we saw around 40-50 bouncers and how reckless they are. There was a public, police and everyone, but they pushed everyone,” said the Commissioner.

The CP emphasised that bouncers are often only focused on the VIPs they are hired to protect. “The bouncers are only concerned about the VIPs. It is a warning to every bouncer that if they misbehave with the Police, strict actions will be taken against them.”

Anand clarified that the VIPs are responsible for the bouncers’ actions, saying, “The behaviour of the bouncer is the responsibility of the VIPs. They cannot blame the bouncer.

Also Read: Hyderabad Appoints 39 Transgender as Traffic Assistants in Revolutionary Initiative

The liability is on the VIP only.” This statement from the Hyderabad CP is a firm reminder that any misbehaviour by security personnel will be addressed strictly by the authorities.