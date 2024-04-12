Hyderabad Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march at various residential colonies under the Gopalapuram division here on Thursday evening.

The main objective of the flag march is to create confidence among the public as they are getting ready to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a police release said here.

Led by Gopalapuram ACP P.Subbaiah, the flag march organized with CRPF platoons, City Armed Reserve and law and order personnel at various places covering hyper sensitive and sensitive areas including Tukaramgate, ACS Nagar, Lohiya Nagar, Mangar Basthi, Sai Nagar, Indra Laxmi Nagar and Two Tiger Chilla under the Tukaramgate Police station limits.

The police and paramilitary forces would take care of the law and order situation and ensure that voters exercise their franchise without fear or coercion.