Hyderabad Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the West Zone Police of Hyderabad City carried out a flag march across several areas to reinforce public confidence and maintain law and order.

The march covered Borabanda Site 5, Hi-Tech Hotel, SPR Hills, and Sriram Nagar, identified as key and sensitive locations within the constituency. Senior officers led the exercise, accompanied by contingents of police personnel on foot and in vehicles, displaying a visible show of strength to deter any untoward incidents.

Police officials said the flag march aimed to instill a sense of security among voters, ensure the smooth conduct of polling, and remind citizens of the administration’s readiness to handle any disturbance.

Authorities have stepped up surveillance and intensified patrolling in the days leading up to the by-election, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace.

The Hyderabad City Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections across the constituency.