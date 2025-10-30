HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Promises Action to Protect and Restore Muskin Lake

Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has urged that the development of Muskin Lake in Narsingi Mandal be considered a model for other companies taking up lake restoration projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Commissioner was inspecting the progress of development work being carried out by Tattva Developers, the firm undertaking the Muskin Lake rejuvenation with CSR funds. During his visit, company representatives briefed him on delays that occurred earlier due to the lack of clear boundary demarcation of the lake.

Responding to their concerns, Ranganath assured that the survey of nearly 60 acres of government land around the lake would be completed soon and that steps would be taken to remove encroachments obstructing the development work.

He also held a detailed meeting with local residents, temple committee members, farmers, and irrigation officials, along with representatives of Tattva Developers, to review the project’s progress. The Commissioner stated that farmers whose lands fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone would be compensated under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

Ranganath emphasized the importance of ensuring proper inflow and outlet channels to maintain the lake’s natural water cycle. He instructed the developers to construct a strong bund, plant greenery around the lake, and create a pleasant and eco-friendly environment.

He added that Muskin Lake’s development should stand as a benchmark for CSR-based lake rejuvenation projects across Hyderabad, symbolizing how public-private cooperation can transform urban water bodies into sustainable community assets.