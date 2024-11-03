Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Reckless Bike Stunts During Diwali Festivities

Hyderabad: On Diwali night, several young bikers in Hyderabad’s IT corridor engaged in dangerous stunts, sparking public outrage and police action. The Rayadurgam police filed cases against ten bikers who were seen performing stunts with firecrackers strapped to their bikes in areas like Hi-Tech City, T-Hub, and My Home Bhooja. The police seized ten bikes from the accused riders and issued warnings about stricter consequences for such reckless behavior.

In the past two and a half months, authorities have registered cases against over 250 individuals involved in illegal bike stunts and racing in Hyderabad’s IT districts. Despite this, a section of young riders has continued engaging in high-risk activities. The police have now announced that anyone caught performing stunts or racing will face severe action.

Senior IPS officer and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar expressed strong disapproval of these incidents, sharing videos of the stunts on X (formerly Twitter) with pointed criticism. “What kind of thrill is this on a festival day? Where is society heading?” he questioned, highlighting the dangerous and disruptive nature of these acts.

As Diwali is a time for celebrations, Sajjanar and other officials expressed concern over the irresponsible behavior, urging young people to prioritize safety and celebrate responsibly.