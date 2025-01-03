Hyderabad Police Intensify Investigation into Secret Filming of Students at CMR Engineering College Washrooms

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have ramped up their investigation into serious allegations of voyeurism after female students at CMR Engineering College in Medchal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, claimed they were secretly filmed in hostel washrooms. The college management, in response to the unrest, has declared a three-day holiday while authorities continue their probe.

The police have detained the hostel warden and six mess workers for questioning and have seized their mobile phones. The investigation follows a protest that broke out on Wednesday night when female students reported seeing suspicious activity and shadows in the hostel washrooms. The students feared they might have been filmed without their consent.

A case was registered on Thursday under Sections 77 (voyeurism) and 125 (endangering personal safety or life of others) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Medchal Police Station within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Authorities Take Action: The police took into custody the hostel warden, Preethi Reddy, and six male workers employed at the hostel mess for questioning. Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Srinivas Reddy confirmed that a case has been filed against the college management for negligence, noting that male workers were allowed access to rooms next to the women’s washroom. These workers also had access to a ventilator overlooking the washroom.

Protests and Tensions Escalate: The situation escalated on campus when students voiced their concerns, suspecting that videos of them were being recorded. One female student reportedly noticed the shadow of a person near the washroom and immediately informed the warden, but received no response. This led to widespread protests, with student organizations such as NSUI, SFI, and ABVP rallying in support of the female students, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Investigation and Evidence: In the ongoing investigation, the police have seized 12 mobile phones from the detained workers, although they have yet to find any incriminating evidence, such as explicit videos, on the devices. Fingerprint experts are also analyzing imprints found on the washroom ventilator’s glass to check if any match the fingerprints of the mess workers.

The Telangana State Women’s Commission has taken suo-motu notice of the incident, directing the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

College Response: Amid the tense situation, the college administration has declared a holiday for three days to allow for resolution. The ACP has appealed to the public and parents not to believe rumors suggesting that hundreds of videos were recorded, urging people to wait for the official findings of the ongoing investigation.