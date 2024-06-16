Hyderabad: Police raids belt shops, arrest seven

Hyderabad: The city police have conducted raids on belt shops (selling liquor illegally) and arrested seven individuals, seizing 96.5 litres (242 IMFL bottles) worth over Rs one lakh from their possession.

Based on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force conducted the raids in the limits of Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, Musheerabad, and Kachiguda Police Stations. The individuals were caught selling liquor illegally, according to a police statement on Sunday.

During the inquiry, the accused revealed that they were purchasing liquor from local liquor shops and selling it at higher prices during the night to gain money illegally.

The accused have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further action as per the law, the statement added.