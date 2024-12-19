Hyderabad: Private Schools to Remain Close on Second Saturday in Telangana?

The Telangana Private Teachers and Lecturers Federation (TPTLF), along with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), has submitted a memorandum to the Director of School Education, I.V. Narasimha Reddy, demanding the strict enforcement of the mandatory second Saturday holiday for private schools in the state. The memorandum was presented by a delegation that voiced concerns over the growing issue of private schools flouting the second Saturday holiday rule, which they argue is causing undue stress to both teachers and students.

Concerns Over Workload and Student Well-being

The delegation highlighted the heavy workload faced by private school teachers, who often work 8-10 hours daily without adequate breaks. In addition to their teaching duties, teachers are frequently required to handle tasks such as exam paper corrections at home, which further exacerbates their workload. The memorandum stressed that the excessive workload is not only affecting teachers’ health but also placing undue pressure on students.

TPTLF leaders pointed out that many schools conduct Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) on second Saturdays, defeating the very purpose of the holiday, which is to provide teachers and students with a much-needed break. In some cases, schools declare half-day schedules every Saturday, further adding to the burden on teachers and students alike. The memorandum emphasized that the second Saturday holiday is essential for teachers’ mental health and students’ well-being, as it allows for rest, relaxation, and recreational activities, which are often neglected due to the rigorous academic schedules.

Demand for Action

The delegation, led by TPTLF state convener A. Vijay Kumar, SFI state secretary T. Nagaraju, and DYFI state secretary Anaganti Venkatesh, urged the state government to ensure that all private schools in Telangana comply with the regulations concerning the second Saturday holiday. They warned that if private schools continue to disregard this mandate, they would resort to protests and other forms of agitation.

“The second Saturday holiday is not just a break for teachers and students, but a vital necessity. We demand that all private schools strictly adhere to this regulation. If this continues to be ignored, we will have no option but to protest,” said Vijay Kumar, emphasizing the need for action.

Regulatory Compliance and Future Action

The delegation’s memorandum further demanded that the state education department take necessary action against private schools that fail to comply with the rule. They urged the authorities to refrain from allowing such non-compliant schools to enroll new students in the future, stressing that all educational institutions must follow the state’s prescribed regulations for the benefit of both educators and learners.

The issue of excessive workloads and the need for regular breaks has been a long-standing concern among private school teachers in Telangana. While the second Saturday holiday is a state regulation, its inconsistent enforcement has led to frustration and exhaustion among educators.