Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra recently paid a visit to the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple, located near Hyderabad, offering prayers at the revered temple.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her illustrious career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, took some time off her busy schedule to visit the temple, which is famously referred to as the “Visa Balaji” due to the belief that devotees seeking a visa or foreign travel blessings often find success.

Priyanka Chopra’s Spiritual Visit

The actress, who has garnered international fame for her roles in movies and television series, visited the temple with a few close friends. She was spotted offering prayers and taking part in the rituals at the temple. Priyanka’s visit to the Chilkur Balaji Temple has attracted attention from her fans, as this temple is known for granting blessings related to career, personal growth, and spiritual well-being.

Chilkur Balaji Temple – A Popular Pilgrimage Spot

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, is one of the most visited temples in the region. Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, the temple is known for its scenic location and the unique custom of devotees offering 11 pradakshinas (circumambulations) while praying. It is also one of the few temples that does not accept donations, which makes it quite unique in comparison to other major temples.

Priyanka Chopra’s Connection to Hyderabad

Priyanka Chopra’s visit to Hyderabad is not the first, as she has a deep connection to the city both personally and professionally. Known for her role in the global hit series Quantico and for being a leading actress in Bollywood, she continues to maintain a close connection with her fans across India, and Hyderabad has always been a part of her journey.

Priyanka’s Upcoming Projects

The actress is currently working on several exciting projects in both the film and digital entertainment space. Priyanka’s international fame continues to rise, with her being a part of multiple high-profile global projects, showcasing her versatility as an actor and producer.