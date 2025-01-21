Hyderabad: HCLTech Opens New Center to Boost Global Delivery Capabilities

Hyderabad: HCLTech, a global leader in technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its global delivery operations in Hyderabad with the launch of a new state-of-the-art center.

New Center to Provide Cutting-Edge Solutions

The new center will focus on delivering advanced cloud, AI, and digital transformation solutions to global clients across various industries, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services. This expansion underscores HCLTech’s commitment to supporting its global customer base with innovative technologies.

Expansion Adds 5,000 Seats to Hyderabad’s IT Hub

With the opening of this new facility, HCLTech now operates five centers across the city, with a total capacity of 8,500 seats. The 320,000 sq ft facility, located in the Hi-Tech City, will house 5,000 employees, further enhancing the company’s presence in the region.

Commitment to Sustainability

The new facility has received Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reflecting HCLTech’s dedication to sustainable business practices. This recognition highlights the company’s efforts in promoting eco-friendly infrastructure alongside technological advancements.

CEO C Vijayakumar’s Statement

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, expressed, “The new center will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem.”

This expansion is expected to drive growth and innovation, solidifying Hyderabad’s position as a major technology hub in India.