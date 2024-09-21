Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain: After Storming Night, More Showers Predicted for Next Two Days

After nearly ten days of dry weather, heavy rains returned to Hyderabad on Friday night, bringing significant rainfall across the city. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, several areas recorded over 60 mm of rainfall.

Hyderabad: After nearly ten days of dry weather, heavy rains returned to Hyderabad on Friday night, bringing significant rainfall across the city. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, several areas recorded over 60 mm of rainfall.

Bansilalpet experienced the highest rainfall, with 68.5 mm, followed closely by Gunfoundry at 68.3 mm. Uppal recorded 67.0 mm, Begum Bazar saw 62.8 mm, and Nacharam received 61.3 mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has predicted more showers over the next two days, with isolated heavy rains expected across Hyderabad and neighboring districts.

