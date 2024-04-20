Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain: Electric Poles Damaged, Trees Uprooted Due to Strong Winds

Areas such as Kondapur, Rajendranagar, Kandukur, Saroornagar, Saifabad, Azamabad, and Charminar bore the brunt of the storm, with tree branches falling on power lines, resulting in disruptions to electricity supply. Minor disturbances were also reported in 11 KV feeders due to the intensity of the winds and rain.

A sudden bout of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in Hyderabad on Saturday, causing widespread power outages and significant damage to infrastructure. According to power officials, the inclement weather led to the uprooting of several trees and the damage of approximately 22 electric poles across various parts of the city.

Responding swiftly, power officials initiated restoration efforts, managing to bring back power to most affected areas within an hour. Additionally, preventive shutdowns were implemented in waterlogged localities to prevent further damage to the power infrastructure.

The aftermath of the storm left roads strewn with uprooted trees and toppled hoardings, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions. Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took to social media platform ‘X’ to assure residents that authorities were actively addressing the situation, with prompt repairs and restoration work underway.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the storm, efforts continue to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy to affected areas.

