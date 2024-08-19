Hyderabad Rain | RTC Bus Stranded in Floodwater; Water Leakage at Shamsabad Airport: Video

Hyderabad: In Nizamabad district, heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding, with an RTC bus getting stranded in the floodwaters near the Railway Comman area.

Local residents and police worked together to rescue the passengers trapped inside the bus.

Local residents and police worked together to rescue the passengers trapped inside the bus.

Meanwhile, at Shamsabad Airport, rainwater is leaking into the premises, causing additional concerns. Authorities are addressing both situations to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.

In Toli chowki, a brief but intense rainfall has caused significant flooding, transforming the area’s roads into virtual lakes. The heavy downpour overwhelmed the drainage system, leading to waterlogging on major streets and disrupting traffic.

After just a brief rainfall, the roads in Tolichowki have turned into lakes.

Locals are grappling with the unexpected deluge as they navigate through submerged roads. Authorities are working to address the flooding and mitigate the impact on daily commutes.

In light of recent heavy rainfall, we urge all drivers of four-wheelers to exercise extra caution and consideration for two-wheelers and pedestrians. During downpours, it’s crucial to reduce speed and avoid splashing water from drains and puddles onto others.

This small act of kindness helps ensure the safety and comfort of everyone on the road and prevents accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery conditions. Let’s work together to maintain a safe and respectful driving environment in these challenging weather conditions.