Hyderabad Rain | Several Private Schools and Institutes Declare Holiday Amid Heavy Downpours

Hyderabad: City has been experiencing relentless heavy rains, leading to significant concerns among parents regarding the safety of their children.

As the downpour continues without pause, several private educational institutions have proactively declared a holiday for today to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

However, the government’s response has been notably absent, with no official announcement of a holiday for schools.

This lack of communication has sparked frustration among parents and netizens, who are voicing their concerns on social media.

The absence of the education minister during this critical time has only added to the outrage, with many calling for immediate action to address the situation and ensure the safety of students across the city.

As the rains persist, parents and students await further updates from the authorities, hoping for a timely response to this pressing issue.

Due to the heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, waterlogging has been reported near the NMDC area, leading to slow traffic movement. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, are actively working to clear the waterlogged roads and regulate the traffic flow.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure a smoother journey. The Asif Nagar Traffic Police are on-site, coordinating efforts to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of all road users.