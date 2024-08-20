Hyderabad Rain | Waterlogging Causes Major Congestion Across Key Areas, Commuters Advised to Take Alternate Routes

Hyderabad: City is currently grappling with relentless heavy rains, raising significant concerns among parents regarding the safety of their children. The ongoing downpour has led several private educational institutions to proactively declare a holiday today, prioritizing student safety.

City is facing significant traffic disruptions following sudden heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging in multiple areas. Major traffic congestion has been reported at Malakpet Gunj towards Reliance Digital, Nalgonda X Road, and Chaderghat X Road. Commuters traveling through these areas are strongly advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Additionally, slow traffic movement has been observed between Dabeerpura Darwaza and Dabeerpura Bridge due to waterlogging. The Mirchowk Traffic Police, along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, are actively working to clear the water and regulate the flow of traffic.

Similar issues are being faced at the 6 Number area in Amberpet, where the traffic is moving slowly due to water accumulation. The Amberpet Traffic Police, supported by the DRF team, are on-site, clearing the waterlogging and ensuring the smooth regulation of traffic.

Hyderabad Traffic Police are fully engaged across the city, working to manage the situation. Commuters are urged to remain cautious, plan their routes carefully, and follow official advisories for a safer commute.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging near the NMDC area, resulting in slow traffic movement and significant jams. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, are working diligently to clear the waterlogged roads and regulate traffic.

Commuters are strongly advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure a smoother journey. The Asif Nagar Traffic Police are on-site, coordinating efforts to minimize disruption and maintain safety for all road users.

Despite these efforts, the government’s lack of communication regarding school closures has sparked frustration among parents and netizens, who are increasingly vocal on social media.

The absence of the education minister during this critical time has only added to the outcry, with many demanding immediate actions to ensure the safety of students across the city. As the rains continue, residents eagerly await further updates from authorities.

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficUpdate Due to heavy #Rain #waterlogging near NMDC. Commuters are requested to take alternate route due to slow movement of traffic. Asif Nagar Traffic Police and #DRF team clearing #waterlogging and regulating traffic. pic.twitter.com/mBufc67nP1 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 20, 2024

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficUpdate Slow movement of Traffic at 6 Number due to #waterlogging Commuters are requested to take alternate route. Amberpet Traffic Police and #DRF team clearing the #waterlogging and regulating the traffic. pic.twitter.com/tKs8LwZleG — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 20, 2024

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficUpdate Slow movement of traffic b/w Dabeerpura Darwaza to Dabeerpura Bridge due to #waterlogging Mirchowk Traffic Police and #DRF team clearing the water logging and regulating traffic. pic.twitter.com/DGvf0kDAL4 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 20, 2024