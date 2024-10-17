“Hyderabad Real Estate Hit Hard by Demolition Drives, BRS Pledges Support”

Hyderabad: Criticizing the Telangana government over alleged demolitions along the banks of River Musi, BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday stated that his party stands firmly with the affected individuals and will provide legal aid to those impacted by the demolition activities.

Speaking to the media, KTR accused the government’s faulty policies of significantly damaging the real estate sector in Hyderabad. He claimed that the unauthorized demolitions and the government’s incorrect policies have led to a downturn in the real estate market. KTR assured that the BRS would protect the poor, provide them with all forms of assistance, and act as their shield. He promised efforts to rescue the public from the atmosphere of fear created under the guise of the Musi River Development project.

He further warned that if the government does not respect the law, BRS will fight the government legally. So far, about 450 people have approached the BRS legal cell seeking assistance. KTR, the working president of BRS, also mentioned that his party believes that the government is using demolitions as a tool to intimidate large real estate companies.

Referring to the beautification of River Musi, KTR highlighted that the previous BRS government had established sewage treatment plants at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. Several initiatives under the nala development project were undertaken by the former government, which yielded fruitful results.

KTR also mentioned that although the former BRS government, led by KCR, had approved the establishment of the Very Low-Frequency (VLF) Naval Radar Station in Vikarabad, the project did not progress due to concerns over its environmental impact.

Meanwhile, according to the “Munsif” correspondent, KTR strongly criticized the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of completely ruining the education sector. Expressing concern over the current state of education, he said the Congress government was neglecting public education and making private education inaccessible for students from lower- and middle-income families.

He pointed out that residential schools, which once provided corporate-level education to thousands of poor and middle-class students, are now being rendered ineffective by the current government.