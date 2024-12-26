Hyderabad: Official data has debunked recent claims suggesting a crash in Hyderabad’s real estate market after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023. Speculation intensified following the formation of the Hyderabad Real Estate and Urban Affairs Authority (HYDRAA), established to curb encroachments and ensure lawful urban development. Contrary to these rumors, the data indicates a significant increase in building permissions and approvals, pointing to a thriving real estate sector.

Authorities have clarified that the measures implemented by the Congress-led government and HYDRAA have not only preserved investor confidence but also streamlined urban planning processes. The rise in applications for building permissions highlights a healthy demand for real estate projects, with developers continuing to express interest in the city’s booming market.

Officials dismissed allegations that regulatory changes have hindered growth, emphasizing that the new framework supports sustainable urban development. The market’s resilience is evident from the upward trend in both residential and commercial projects, confirming Hyderabad’s status as a favorable destination for real estate investment.

Key Points:

Market Resilience Post December 2023:

Contrary to claims of a market crash, official data demonstrates a positive trajectory in Hyderabad’s real estate sector after the Congress government took office in December 2023. Impact of HYDRAA’s Formation:

The establishment of the Hyderabad Real Estate and Urban Affairs Authority (HYDRAA) to regulate encroachments has facilitated a transparent and efficient process, promoting development rather than hindering it. Increase in Building Approvals: A marked rise in applications for building permissions and approvals has been recorded since the Congress administration came into power.

This indicates growing investor trust and an increased focus on urban infrastructure. False narratives dismissed:

Claims of stagnation or decline due to new policies are baseless, as the data reveals consistent growth in the sector. Official Statement:

HYDRAA and government officials reaffirm the effectiveness of recent initiatives, citing them as instrumental in driving sustainable urban growth and maintaining Hyderabad’s position as a prime investment hub.

Summary:

The Hyderabad real estate market has proven resilient in the face of unfounded claims of a downturn. Data confirms a rise in development activities, showcasing the effectiveness of the Congress government’s policies and the proactive role of HYDRAA. These developments reflect a positive outlook for Hyderabad’s urban and economic growth.