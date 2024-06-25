Hyderabad: Retired man cheated by fake bank officer

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old retired man from Hyderabad holds four credit cards, including one from HDFC Bank. The victim received a call from someone pretending to be a bank officer from a toll-free number.

The fraudster claimed to be from the victim’s bank and asked the victim for One Time Passwords (OTPs) to verify certain transactions.

Believing the call to be legitimate, the victim provided the OTPs on three separate occasions. As a result, three high-value transactions of Rs 1,39,895/- were processed from the victim’s account.

The victim immediately contacted his bank and reported the unauthorized transactions. The bank has assured him that they will investigate the matter.