Hyderabad Rider Md Riyaz Wins Super Sport Category Title at Indian National Championship 2024

Hyderabad’s Md Riyaz emerged as the champion in the Super Sport category at the Indian National Championship 2024, extending his unbeaten streak in the sport. Riyaz secured the title by winning all four races at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024, held at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Sunday.

Riyaz’s Stellar Performance at the Championship

In Round 4 of the event, Riyaz showcased his exceptional skills by clocking a remarkable time of 8.275 seconds. His performance across all four rounds earned him a total of 86 points, with 25 points awarded for each race win. This flawless run secured his position as the undisputed Super Sport category champion.

Riyaz: The Sole Representative of Telangana

Riyaz stands out as the only rider from Telangana to represent the state in national championships, further emphasizing his extraordinary talent. His victory is a proud moment for his state and a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Gratitude and Future Goals

Following his victory, Riyaz thanked his family for their constant support, particularly his father, Mohammed Yousuf, a former racer in the 1990s. He also acknowledged his teammates for their significant role in his success. Riyaz vowed to come back stronger in the next championship, aiming to build on his success and continue his winning streak.

A Growing Star in Indian Motorcycle Drag Racing

This win marks another milestone in Riyaz’s growing reputation as one of India’s top motorcycles drag racers. With his exceptional skills and determination, fans are eagerly anticipating his future performances in upcoming competitions.