South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

The South-Central Railway (SCR) has rolled out a new MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) timetable, effective from Wednesday, featuring revised schedules and the addition of new suburban routes.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 18:06
Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has rolled out a new MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) timetable, effective from Wednesday, featuring revised schedules and the addition of new suburban routes.

Expanded MMTS Services and New Routes

A total of 88 MMTS services are now operational, covering newly extended suburban sections, including:

  • Secunderabad – Medchal
  • Falaknuma – Umdanagar
  • Ghatkesar – Lingampalli

These expanded routes are designed to enhance connectivity and provide better service for commuters traveling in the Hyderabad suburban region. The newly introduced Vande Bharat Trains are also now linked with these revised timings, ensuring seamless transfers between different modes of transportation.

Revised Timings for Commuter Convenience

The new timetable incorporates changes to train schedules, taking into account peak commute times and improving connectivity across key stations. The adjustments aim to provide more convenience for passengers, especially during rush hours.

How to Check the New Timetable

Passengers can access the updated MMTS train schedules and station timings through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by visiting the station manager/enquiry counter at the concerned railway stations.

Benefits of the Revised Timetable

  • Improved punctuality and convenience for daily commuters
  • Better integration with Vande Bharat Trains
  • Expanded suburban network to cater to growing demand in the Hyderabad metropolitan area

The South-Central Railway urges passengers to check the updated schedules to ensure they are well-informed about the changes.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 18:06

