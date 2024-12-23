Hyderabad: Schools and Colleges in Telangana to Enjoy 9 Holidays in January 2025

Telangana students are in for a treat as the new year kicks off with a series of holidays in January 2025. After the Christmas break, educational institutions will see several public holidays, such as New Year’s Day, Sankranti, and Republic Day. With the Nine Holidays, students and teachers look forward to a promising start to the year.

The holidays in January 2025 will offer a welcome respite to students. The new year begins with New Year’s Day on January 1, followed by the traditional Sankranti festival holiday, which extends from January 12 to 15, including optional holidays for Kanuma and Hazrat Ali’s Birthday. This extended weekend will be especially beneficial for families from Andhra Pradesh, as many will travel to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones.

However, not all holidays fall on weekdays. The Republic Day holiday, which celebrates India’s national unity, will fall on Sunday, January 26, and thus, won’t offer a break from school or work for most people. Similarly, the second Saturday of January, usually a holiday in many educational institutions, falls on January 11, but it will remain a working day in 2025.

Despite these exceptions, January 2025 still provides a generous number of holidays, as Sundays on January 5, 12, 19, and 26 are added to the list, making for nine monthly holidays. These include:

January 1 – New Year’s Day January 5 – Sunday January 12 – Sankranti (holiday) January 13 – Sankranti (holiday) January 14 – Kanuma (optional holiday) January 15 – Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (optional holiday) January 19 – Sunday January 26 – Republic Day (Sunday)

While the Republic Day holiday on January 26 might not result in a break for students, the remaining holidays will give them plenty of time to relax and enjoy the festivities. January promises to be filled with cultural significance and celebration in Telangana, providing students and teachers a much-needed break after the year’s busy start.

As the year progresses, seeing if this trend of numerous holidays continues, with both scheduled and unscheduled breaks, will be interesting. However, for now, students in Telangana have a reason to celebrate with a good number of days off in January 2025.