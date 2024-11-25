Hyderabad Sees Improvement in Air Quality: PM10 and PM2.5 Levels Decrease

In a positive development for Hyderabad’s environmental health, air quality in the city has shown marked improvement, with concentrations of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) decreasing significantly over the last four years. According to official data, PM10 levels have reduced from 97 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019 to 81 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. Similarly, PM2.5 concentrations have dropped from 40 to 36 micrograms per cubic meter during the same period.

This improvement is attributed to the ongoing implementation of an action plan aimed at improving the air quality in Hyderabad. The plan includes various measures to monitor and reduce pollutants, contributing to better air quality across the city and its surrounding areas.

For real-time updates on air quality, citizens are encouraged to use the ‘SAMEER App’ developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The app provides the Air Quality Index (AQI) of cities and individual monitoring stations, offering valuable insights into the environmental status in different areas. The app uses data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to present up-to-date air quality information.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is actively monitoring Hyderabad’s air quality at 14 locations using CAAQMS, along with manual monitoring at an additional 14 sites. These efforts help in continuously tracking the city’s pollution levels and taking proactive measures to tackle air pollution.

The AQI, which reflects the concentration of the three highest pollutant parameters out of the eight monitored in the ambient air, is a key indicator for public awareness. However, it is important to note that the AQI is a unitless number designed for public understanding, and should not be confused with the actual concentrations of pollutants in the air, clarified the TSPCB.

This ongoing effort is part of a broader initiative to safeguard public health and improve the environmental quality of the city. With air quality steadily improving, Hyderabad is moving towards cleaner air, benefiting residents and the environment alike.