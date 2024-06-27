Hyderabad Sees Surge in Seasonal Flu and Influenza Infections

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a significant increase in cases of seasonal flu, influenza, and other viral infections, according to doctors, immunologists, and public health specialists. The spike in infections over the past week suggests the presence of an unknown viral infection circulating within the community.

Healthcare providers fear that this rise in viral infections could be a precursor to a larger wave of upper respiratory infections, including severe pneumonia, in the coming days.

This concern is heightened by last year’s outbreak in March 2023, when Hyderabad experienced a surge in influenza A (H1N1) and A (H3N2) cases, as confirmed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveillance data.

Hospitals in Hyderabad are currently treating patients with symptoms of seasonal flu, which in some cases escalate to upper and lower respiratory tract infections. There is also an observed increase in the use of the antiviral drug Oseltamivir (Tamiflu), indicating severe symptoms among flu-positive patients, particularly those with comorbid conditions.

“We are witnessing extreme flare-ups of infections in the last ten days in Hyderabad. Due to immunological changes among a large section of the population during the Covid pandemic, even a simple flu is now getting intensified into upper and lower respiratory tract infections among individuals.

I hope this sudden rise in infections does not lead to a major surge of pneumonia or viral infections,” said senior immunologist Dr. Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

However, senior doctors at the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta report that they have not yet seen a significant rise in viral infections. “At present, we are seeing a few cases of seasonal flu, which is normal due to weather changes, and some sporadic cases of dengue.

So far, there is no indication of a major flare-up of pneumonia-like cases. It is always advisable for the public to take precautions by leading a healthy and active life,” stated Dr. K Shankar, Superintendent of Fever Hospital.

Doctors emphasize that current weather conditions are conducive to viral and bacterial infections, and taking preventive measures is crucial.

Government Advisory:

If you develop flu-like symptoms such as cough with fever, headache, sore throat, body aches, or conjunctivitis, visit a nearby government health facility. Consult a doctor if fever persists for more than three days.

Symptoms of Flu:

Fever

Sneezing

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Cough

Wheezing

Chest congestion

Body pains

Lethargy

Difficulty in breathing, which could affect oxygen saturation

Prevention Tips: