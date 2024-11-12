Hyderabad Set for Major Expansion with Greater City Corporation by 2025

Hyderabad is gearing up for a transformative phase of urban growth, as the Telangana state government prepares to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries by merging surrounding municipalities. This ambitious expansion, aimed at creating a Greater City Corporation (GCC) within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), will accommodate Hyderabad’s rapid urbanization and redefine its landscape.

Municipality Mergers and New City Corporation Plans

Starting in January 2025, the government plans to merge 24 municipalities into GHMC as their terms conclude. The integration of these municipalities will drive the formation of the GCC, with a targeted completion date by December 2025. Officials are also exploring the option of establishing multiple corporations instead of a single GHMC to better manage resources across the expanded city.



A dedicated committee or consultant will be appointed to oversee the transition, assessing infrastructure requirements and revenue potential across both developed and underdeveloped regions. This balanced approach, as suggested by Chief Minister’s strategic plan, will consider the varying development levels across different zones. For instance, while GHMC’s south zone (Old City) may require more development, areas like Serilingampally have advanced infrastructure and growth capacity.

Expanded Geographic Footprint

The proposed expansion could increase GHMC’s jurisdiction to cover 1,800 to 2,000 square kilometers—significantly larger than its current 650 square kilometers. To streamline administration, officials propose creating three separate corporations within the ORR, each spanning around 600 to 650 square kilometers, providing a balanced structure to support Hyderabad’s growth sustainably.

Hyderabad’s Future as a Metropolitan Hub

Hyderabad’s evolution into a Greater City Corporation aims not only to expand city boundaries but to build a sustainable, well-balanced urban environment. The GCC’s design will integrate diverse areas, balancing developed and less-developed zones to create a resilient urban space that can adapt to future demands.

With this expansion, Hyderabad is poised to strengthen its position as a global metropolitan hub, offering robust infrastructure and essential services to support its booming population and economy.