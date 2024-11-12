Business

Sensex, Nifty Start Strong with Gains Driven by Institutional Buying and US Market Rally

The equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by value buying, continuous investments from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and positive momentum from US markets.

Abdul Wasi12 November 2024 - 10:20
Sensex, Nifty Start Strong with Gains Driven by Institutional Buying and US Market Rally
BSE Sensex rose by 324.83 points, reaching 79,820.98, while the NSE Nifty advanced by 100.7 points to trade at 24,242.

Mumbai: The equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by value buying, continuous investments from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and positive momentum from US markets.

The BSE Sensex rose by 324.83 points, reaching 79,820.98, while the NSE Nifty advanced by 100.7 points to trade at 24,242.

Top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, and Power Grid. Maruti, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank were among the key laggards in early trading.

Exchange data showed Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹2,306.88 crore on Monday, while DIIs purchased stocks worth ₹2,026.63 crore.

Also Read: Maharashtra polls: Rs 3.7 crore cash seized in Thane

Market analyst V K Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services noted two primary factors impacting the market: consistent selling by FIIs, adding pressure, and strong buying by DIIs, supporting prices.

Global and Asian Market Trends: While Asian markets including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong traded in negative territory, Wall Street closed higher on Monday. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities Ltd, attributed this rally to optimism over Donald Trump’s election win, a recent Fed rate cut, and improved consumer sentiment.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, slipped slightly by 0.15% to USD 71.72 per barrel.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi12 November 2024 - 10:20

Related Articles

Indian Stock Market Ends Flat; Gold Prices Continue to Trade Low

Indian Stock Market Ends Flat; Gold Prices Continue to Trade Low

11 November 2024 - 18:56
Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

11 November 2024 - 10:11
RIL mcap decreases by Rs 74,000 crore: SBI, TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

RIL mcap decreases by Rs 74,000 crore: SBI, TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

10 November 2024 - 16:27
Indian stock market remains on consolidation path, DIIs absorb heavy selling

Indian stock market remains on consolidation path, DIIs absorb heavy selling

9 November 2024 - 18:08
Back to top button