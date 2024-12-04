Hyderabad Shaken by Earthquake After Decades: A Look Back at the City’s Seismic History

Hyderabad: A significant earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Mulugu district in Telangana early Wednesday morning, marking one of the strongest quakes in the state’s history. The tremors, recorded at 7:27 AM, caused panic among residents in Mulugu, Hyderabad, and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the quake, which had its epicenter in Medaram near Mulugu. Mild tremors were also reported in nearby regions, including Hyderabad. No major damage or casualties have been reported so far, but the incident has heightened concerns about seismic activity in the state.

Telangana’s Earthquake History

Over the last six decades, Telangana has experienced four major earthquakes, including the recent one in Mulugu. The state, generally considered to have low seismic activity, has witnessed notable incidents in the past:

June 1969: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Bhadrachalam.

1983: Medchal experienced a 4.5-magnitude earthquake.

January 26, 2021: A 4.8-magnitude quake was recorded at Pulichintala near Suryapet.

December 4, 2024: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Mulugu.

Though random low-intensity tremors are occasionally felt across Telangana, significant earthquakes remain rare.

Panic Among Residents

Residents in Mulugu and Hyderabad reported feeling strong tremors early in the morning. Many rushed outdoors, fearing aftershocks. “I felt my bed shaking for a few seconds. It was a scary experience,” said a resident in Hyderabad.

Experts recommend that residents in seismic-prone areas remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines during earthquakes. The state government has assured that necessary measures are in place to monitor seismic activity and address any emergencies.

This latest earthquake highlights the importance of preparedness and raises awareness of Telangana’s vulnerability to seismic disturbances.