Hyderabad Shines with GHMC’s Urban Beautification Projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making remarkable progress in transforming the city’s aesthetics. From upgraded sidewalks and flyovers to thematic public artwork, the city’s landscape is being reimagined, capturing the attention of residents and visitors alike.

Innovative Display of the Constitution’s Preamble

A highlight of these efforts is the installation of a unique display near the Secretariat, showcasing the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Designed with precision, the billboard was created in Delhi at a cost of ₹5 lakhs. Standing 10 feet tall and 4 feet wide, this visually appealing structure has quickly become a landmark. Strategically placed at a busy traffic signal, it encourages viewers, both pedestrians and motorists, to reflect on the significance of the Constitution.

Global Standards for a Civic Pride

The GHMC’s initiatives are inspired by international standards, aiming to enhance Hyderabad’s image as a global city. The display of the Preamble exemplifies these efforts, blending aesthetic appeal with meaningful civic messaging.

Beautification Projects at Full Pace

Under a comprehensive plan, GHMC has launched 283 beautification projects with a total budget of ₹150 crore. To date, 26 projects have been completed, while 38 are nearing their final stages. GHMC officials have assured that all remaining works will be completed by the end of this month.

"GHMC continues to enhance the city's charm! 🎨✨ As part of our beautification drive, artistic paintings have been completed at Punjagutta Flyover, Erramanzil Road, and Raj Bhavan Road in Khairatabad Circle. @CommissionrGHMC @gadwalvijayainc @GHMCOnline @Ponnam_INC @PrlsecyMAUD pic.twitter.com/KgOvHjn1C0 — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) November 20, 2024

Reflecting Heritage and Modernization

These projects go beyond beautification; they aim to integrate Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage with modern urban infrastructure. From planting greenery and installing public art to enhancing pedestrian pathways and traffic systems, these efforts are reshaping the city into a world-class metropolis.

Public Applause and Future Impact

Citizens have widely appreciated the GHMC’s efforts, noting the positive changes in the city’s ambiance. These initiatives not only elevate the quality of life for residents but also position Hyderabad as a hub for tourism and investment. As these projects advance, they promise to solidify Hyderabad’s reputation as a dynamic, forward-looking city that embraces both its cultural roots and global aspirations.