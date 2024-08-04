Hyderabad Shocker | Dalit Woman Stripped and Brutally Beaten with Sticks by Police: Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of police brutality, a Dalit woman was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture by police officers in Shadnagar.

The incident reportedly involved Inspector Ram Reddy and four other officers, who are accused of physically assaulting the woman in a manner reminiscent of a notorious fictional character, Gabbar Singh. The victim, Sunitha, alleges that the police used excessive force to extract a confession regarding a gold theft.

Police Accused of Heinous Acts

The victim, Sunitha, and her husband Bheemaiah were detained by the Shadnagar police in connection with a gold theft case. Nagender, a resident living next to Sunitha in Ambedkar Colony, lodged a complaint on July 24, alleging that gold had been stolen from his house.

Following the complaint, Inspector Ram Reddy, along with officers Rafi, Mohan Lal, Karunakar, and Akhil, took Sunitha and Bheemaiah into custody. While Bheemaiah was released, the police allegedly subjected Sunitha and her 13-year-old son Jagadish, a ninth-grade student, to severe interrogation.

Allegations of Third-Degree Torture

Sunitha claims that during the night at the police station, she was forcibly stripped and beaten with sticks. The officers reportedly forced her to wear only her undergarments while beating her in front of her son Jagadish. She further alleges that she was made to confess to the theft by being stomped on with boots and whipped with belts.

The police did not spare her son either. Jagadish was reportedly beaten with a rubber belt, causing him to faint. After Sunitha lost consciousness, she was sent home in the vehicle of the complainant, Nagender, highlighting the serious misconduct by the police.

Partial Recovery of Stolen Goods

The police have reportedly recovered one tola of gold and ₹4,000 in cash from the accused. However, the total alleged theft involved 26 tolas of gold and ₹2 lakh in cash, according to the complainant. The discrepancy in the recovery raises questions about the validity of the allegations and the methods used by the police to investigate the case.

Controversial Police Action and Lack of Remand

When questioned about the incident, Inspector Ram Reddy stated that a case had been registered against Sunitha and that she was being investigated for the alleged gold theft. However, he acknowledged that the gold theft accusation is not conclusively proven, and the investigation is ongoing.

Despite the non-bailable sections under which the case has been filed, Sunitha has not been remanded even after ten days of detention. Critics argue that her poor health condition, a result of police brutality, is the reason for the delay in judicial proceedings. Her family members maintain that the delay is due to the severe injuries inflicted on her during the police custody.

Public Outcry and Demand for Justice

The incident has sparked outrage among Dalit rights activists and the general public, who demand a thorough investigation into the alleged police misconduct and brutality. The incident highlights the systemic issues within the police force and calls for accountability and reform to prevent such human rights violations in the future.

The incident has further intensified discussions about police accountability and the protection of marginalized communities. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, but the community remains vigilant and demands transparency in the proceedings.

The family is seeking justice and is urging higher authorities to take strict action against the officers involved in this horrific incident. They call for a transparent investigation and assurance that no other individuals face similar treatment in the future.