Hyderabad Shocker | Doctors at Care Gachibowli Hospital Accused of Treating a Dead Body and Demanding Money

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident reminiscent of a scene from the Telugu movie Tagore, doctors at Care Hospital in Gachibowli have been accused of providing treatment to a deceased patient and demanding money from the family.

The controversy erupted when the family of Venkatesh, a 50-year-old cancer patient from Narsapur village in Medak district, alleged that the hospital withheld information about his death while insisting on further payments for treatment.

Allegations Against the Hospital

Venkatesh had been admitted to Care Hospital, Gachibowli, for cancer treatment. His condition required surgery, and the hospital charged the family ₹5.50 lakh upfront for the procedure. However, the family’s ordeal took a grim turn when doctors allegedly demanded an additional ₹4.50 lakh, stating that it was necessary for continued treatment.

For three days, the doctors refused to allow Venkatesh’s family to visit him, citing medical protocols. Suspicious of the hospital’s intentions and concerned for Venkatesh’s well-being, the family decided to take matters into their own hands.

The Shocking Discovery

The situation escalated when Venkatesh’s family members broke the glass of the ICU to gain access to his room. To their horror, they discovered that Venkatesh had already passed away, with the hospital still administering treatment as if he were alive. The family claims that Venkatesh’s body showed clear signs of having been deceased for some time, raising suspicions about the hospital’s actions.

Family’s Accusations

The family has accused the hospital staff of negligence and deceit, alleging that the doctors were aware of Venkatesh’s demise but continued to treat the body as a ruse to extort money. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many condemning the hospital’s unethical practices.

Further Details awaited.