Hyderabad: Sixth Grader Dies After Roti Roll Gets Stuck in Throat at School

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a sixth-grade student named Vikas Jain lost his life after a roti roll became lodged in his throat, leading to suffocation. The incident took place on Monday at a private school in Secunderabad, where Vikas was having lunch with his classmates.

According to reports, the young boy was enjoying his lunch when the roti roll got stuck in his throat, causing him to choke. His classmates immediately alerted the teachers, who rushed to his aid. Despite their best efforts to help, the boy was unable to breathe properly, and he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, by the time he reached the hospital, Vikas was pronounced dead. Medical professionals were unable to revive him, and the cause of death has been attributed to suffocation.

The tragic incident has left his family, school staff, and fellow students in shock. Authorities have shifted Vikas’ body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is underway, and a case has been registered.

The incident highlights the dangers of choking, especially for young children, and has raised concerns about safety measures during meal times in schools. Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue their probe.

The loss of young Vikas has deeply affected his family and the community, as the school and local residents come to terms with the heart-wrenching tragedy.