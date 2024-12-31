South India

Hyderabad: Railway Introduces New Public Timetable Effective January 1, 2025

Mohammed Yousuf
31 December 2024 - 20:32
Hyderabad: Discover the new South Central Railway public timetable effective January 1, 2025. For a hassle-free journey, stay updated on revised train schedules, including MMTS services and Vande Bharat connectivity.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) is set to implement its New Public Timetable starting January 1, 2025. Passengers are urged to take note of the updated train timings and verify schedules before planning their journeys.

Key Highlights of the New Timetable:

  • Effective Date: Changes will take effect from January 1, 2025.
  • MMTS Updates: The revised timetable includes 88 operational MMTS services, covering key suburban sections such as:
    • Secunderabad—Medchal
    • Falaknuma—Umdanagar
    • Ghatkesar—Lingampalli
  • Integration with Vande Bharat Trains: Timings have been adjusted to provide seamless connectivity with the newly introduced Vande Bharat Trains.

How to Check the New Train Timings:

  • Online Platforms:
  • Offline Assistance:
    • Approach the station manager or inquiry counters at your nearest railway station.
Passengers from January 1, 2025, are advised to stay updated with the revised train schedules to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey.

